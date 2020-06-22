NAPTIP records 29 human trafficking, sexual abuse cases in Kano

Share the news













The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Monday, said it recorded 29 human trafficking and sexual abuse cases in the state from January till date.

Alhaji Shehu Umar, NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, made the disclosure in an interview in Kano.

Umar said the cases involved two external human trafficking, two internal human trafficking, five child’s labour and 20 sexual abuse cases.

He noted that the suspects had not been charged to court because of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that most of the cases were still under investigation.

“When we conclude our investigations and we have enough evidence against the suspects, they will be charged to court,” he said.

Umar said the agency had seven pending out of the cases recorded in 2019 pending in the court, and added that they involved external human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

He said the agency secured one conviction and rescued 15 victims during the period under review, adding that the cases involved seven suspects.

The zonal commander urged the state government to domesticate the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

He said that the act would enhance the protection of women and children from predators in the society.

“As far as NAPTIP is concerned we have some limitations.

“But once the VAPP act is domesticated in Kano state, we will be able to do what we are doing better, in terms of prosecution and operations,” he said.

Umar appealed to the people of the state to first rescue the victims of child or sexual abuse, then report such cases to the nearest security agency and finally to NAPTIP.

He added: “There are a lot of cases parents are afraid to report because of stigmatisation, culture and religion.

“I urge whosoever is involved either directly or indirectly to feel free and report such cases to NAPTIP, so that appropriate action will be taken against the suspects and the victims can be rescued accordingly.” (NAN)

Related