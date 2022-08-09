NAPTIP partners ABC Transport to fight human trafficking

By Bukola Adetoye

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has partnered ABC Transport Plc to combat human trafficking.

The Deputy Director Legal and Prosecution Department, NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Amugo, said at the launch on Monday in Lagos that the project was sponsored by the Canadian Government.

Amugo said the project would enlighten the ABC Transport drivers, passengers and the general public on human trafficking activities.

She added that the anti-human trafficking project would expose the company’s stakeholders to the signs they would use to identify victims of traffickers and the perpetrators.

“The project would further impact the drivers, passengers and the public with skills to assist victims to the safety net of NAPTIP,” she said .

Amugo said a hotline and toll free number 627 would be on the company’s buses for members of the public to reach out to NAPTIP.

She said, “On identifing a victim or suspect of human trafficking, just call 627 which is a toll-free line or hotline 07030000203

“The agency has rapid response team already positioned around to move once contacted .

” NAPTIP is ready to combat this ugly monster,” she added.

The Group Managing Head , Location, Management and Strategy, ABC Transport, Mr Victor Nneji, said that the company would support the valuable project.

Nneji said that the project was not new adding that the company had regular enlightenment programmes for its drivers.

He said the company would take further steps to relay the human trafficking and its dangers to the company’s stakeholders.

“I can tell you that the company’s drivers know that they have responsibilities to execute in order to get rid of the menace,” he said. (NAN)

