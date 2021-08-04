NAPTIP, other security agents arrest notorious trans-border human trafficker

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

says it has arrested one Nurudeen Sani, a notorious trans-border human trafficker with assistance

from other security agencies.

The information is in a statement by NAPTIP’s Head of Media, Mrs Stella Nezan in Abuja.

She listed the security agencies who collaborated in the arrest to include Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

and Department of State Services (DSS).

She stated that Sani, who was living in Kano, was arrested to curtail the trafficking of Nigerians, especially

through the notorious Libyan route.

She added that the well-planned operation also led to the rescue of 13 Libya-bound victims of human trafficking,

made up of two boys and 11 girls.

The media head noted that NAPTIP had commenced manhunt for two other members of the trafficking ring, whose names were given as Bose and Ismeal.

It added that the development came few days after the Director General of NAPTIP, Sen. Basheer Muhammed, promised that “the agency had redoubled its efforts and reloaded its strategies to smoke out human traffickers from the country.

“The doubling of effort was part of the agency’s determination to make Nigeria a human trafficking-free nation.

“NAPTIP had increased its presence by spreading to over 12 states with a desire to infiltrate all parts of the country and to outsmart the traffickers and beat them to their tricks.”

Nezan added that a report had indicated that the latest arrest followed a tip-off from concerned stakeholders in Kano, who were disturbed by the nefarious activities of the suspect.

She said the victims were said to have been recruited from the southwest region of the country and were rescued at Basarawa community, along the Kano-Kastina road by security agencies.

She pointed out that they were said to be heading to Libya through the Republic of Niger before they were arrested by security personnel.

The suspect, she added, was presently under interrogation by NAPTIP operatives, and that the victims were undergoing counselling as part of NAPTIP’s rehabilitation procedure.

She quoted the NAPTIP Director-General, Sen. Basheer Muhammed, as saying “it is sad that despite the painful experience of victims along the notorious trafficking routes, especially the Libya corridor, some people still agree to be trafficked out of the country.

“This is a dangerous decision; NAPTIP shall go after the remaining members of this trafficking gang and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I sincerely thank our sister law enforcement agencies for their support and collaboration which led to the arrest of the suspect.” (NAN)

