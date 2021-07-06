NAPTIP, NGO partner to train survivors of human trafficking in vocational skills

July 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is partnering  the National Agency for the Prohibition of in Persons (NAPTIP) to train survivors  of human in Osun in vocational skills.

The State Coordinator of the NGO, Mr Olayinka Ibrahim, said this a familarisation visit by  his team to the Zonal of NAPTIP  in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Ibrahim said FIWON would join hands with NAPTIP to train survivors  of human in the acquisition of  vocational skills for them to become self-reliant.

“When they are engaged in vocational skills and making progress in what they are doing, it will be very difficult to lure them into human by the traffickers again.

“The training will cover such as:;Barbing, Hair-Dressing; Tailoring, Interior Designs; Vulcanising, catering jobs; carpentry and wielding jobs.

“All these are to ensure bring them back into the society after the such survivors would have undergone from the ’’,  Ibrahim said.

Earlier, Mr Saadu Ajara,  the Zonal Commander in Charge of NAPTIP in  Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States, commended the group for the synergy and also for shifting  their attentions to caring for survivors of human trafficking.

Ajara explained in detail  the activities of the agency in combating human trafficking in the country.

He, therefore, sought the cooperation of FIWON in the of public enlightenment to complement the efforts of the in tackling human trafficking across the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,