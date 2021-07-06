NAPTIP, NGO partner to train survivors of human trafficking in vocational skills

The Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is partnering the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to train survivors of human trafficking in Osun in vocational skills.

The State Coordinator of the NGO, Mr Olayinka Ibrahim, said this during a familarisation visit by his team to the Zonal Command of NAPTIP in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Ibrahim said that FIWON would join hands with NAPTIP to train survivors of human trafficking in the acquisition of vocational skills for them to become self-reliant.

“When they are engaged in vocational skills and making progress in what they are doing, it will be very difficult to lure them into human trafficking by the traffickers again.

“The training will cover areas such as:;Barbing, Hair-Dressing; Tailoring, Interior Designs; Vulcanising, catering jobs; carpentry and wielding jobs.

“All these are to ensure we bring them back into the society after the rehabilitation that such survivors would have undergone from the command’’, Ibrahim said.

Earlier, Mr Saadu Ajara, the Zonal Commander in Charge of NAPTIP in Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States, commended the group for the synergy and also for shifting their attentions to caring for survivors of human trafficking.

Ajara explained in detail the activities of the agency in combating human trafficking in the country.

He, therefore, sought the cooperation of FIWON in the areas of public enlightenment to complement the efforts of the command in tackling human trafficking across the country. (NAN)

