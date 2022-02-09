NAPTIP, NGO partner on rehabilitation, reintegration of victims

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), is partnering with Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) on the rehabilitation of victims of trafficking and drug abuse.

NAPTIP’s Director-General, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, said this when she visited the VGADA rehabilitation centre.

Waziri-Azi said human trafficking ranked second in trans-national crime after drug.

The director-general said many people, who were being trafficked were also used to traffic drugs, adding that both crimes were intertwined.

“So, what you are offering such as trauma counseling is what we need, psychosocial support and rehabilitation services among others.

“Since inception, NAPTIP has supported 18,000 victims of human trafficking. I believe in supporting people for as long as they need to be supported.’’

The Executive Director, VGADA, Dr Hope Omeiza said that the centre was set up with the aim to treat drug abusers.

Omeiza said that the NGO was looking forward to engaging international NGOs in funding the centre to make treatment affordable and accessible to victims.

“We want to partner with NAPTIP. You cannot separate drug abuse from some crimes such as human trafficking.

“Some people need rehabilitation not only in terms of drug abuse but in other areas,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

