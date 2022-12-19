NAPTIP Lagos empowers 15 human trafficking survivors

By Bukola Adetoye

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lagos Command, has empowered 15 survivors of human trafficking with business starter packs and cash gifts

The NAPTIP Lagos Commander, Mrs Comfort Agboko, at the empowerment programme on Monday in Lagos, said the survivors had passed through the agency’s shelters and subjected themselves to training.

Agboko said the empowerment was part of the agency’s effort to facilitate the survivors full integration into the society.

She stressed that apart from empowerment, NAPTIP has the mandate to protect, shelter and care for survivors of human trafficking.

She said that the 2022 empowerment is in line with the four-point strategy of the agency’s Director-General, (DG), Mrs Fatima Waziri-Azi.

“The strategies included sustainable Evidence-Based Rehabilitation, Reintegration, Empowerment and Awareness creation, among others.

“The agency’s rehabilitation plan kicks off from rescue, counseling, skills acquisition and enrollment into schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the starter packs released to the survivors included sowing machines, hair drier, manicure and pedicure kits, Generators, and wiping machine, among others .

The commander tasked the beneficiaries to make use of the empowerment equipment efficiently to achieve financial freedom.

She said the agency would supervise the survivors and ensure that the equipment are properly utilised.

She, however, pledged that the agency would retrieve the equipment from any survivor who refuses to utilise it efficiently.

Agboko further pleaded with parents to stop pushing their wards into the hands of traffickers because the consequences are horrific.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Abigail Kushimo, an indigene of Osun who spoke on behalf of the other survivors, appreciated the agency for fulfilling their promises.

She pledged that the survivors would make the agency proud. (NAN)