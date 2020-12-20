NAPTIP, FIWON partner against human trafficking in Osun

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Saturday in Osogbo, advised Informal Workers in Osun against falling victims to human traffickers.

Mr Saadu Ajara, Zonal Commander in Charge of NAPTIP in the states of Ekiti, Osun and Ondo, gave the advice at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON) for informal workers.

Ajara noted that many informal workers who were artisans , tailors , mechanics , barber owners , hair dressers , fashion designers , welders and electricians, fell victims of the traffickers who lured their victims with juicy jobs abroad.

He said: “The command was able to ensure the prosecution of a few traffickers who were arrested for trafficking in humans abroad.

“We were able to secure the arrest and prosecution of three persons who are now paying for their evil deeds in accordance with the laws.

“The command realised that most of these victims are mostly informal workers who are bent on securing greener pastures abroad in order to make a living,’’ Saadu said.

According to him, the command will continue to partner and ensure a good working relationship with FIWON against human trafficking.

Ajara, therefore, called for the support of all stakeholders across the zone in order to further enlighten and educate their wards on the dangers of trafficking in humans abroad.

Mr Olayinka Ibrahim, Coordinator, FIWON, Osun, commended NAPTIP for the synergy which he prayed would help awaken the consciousness of Informal Workers and the state in its entirety.

Ibrahim, however, promised to always make case for any victims of child abuse , molestation and harassment , among others to the agency as and when due to ensure that the rights of such persons prevail. (NAN )