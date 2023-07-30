NAPTIP educates PWDs on new human trafficking trend

By Joy Odigie

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Saturday sensitised Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Edo, to the new method of human trafficking and exploitation in the state.

NAPTIP Commander, Benin Zonal Office, Mr Nduka Nwawenene, said the sensitisation became necessary as more PWDs were becoming victims of human trafficking and organ harvesting.

During an event to mark the 2023 Human Trafficking Day in Benin, Nwawenene said that anyone could be a victim of human trafficking, whether PWDs or not.

“There has been silent recruitment and exploitation of PWDs, so with this enlightenment, it is an avenue to bring them into NAPTIP efforts to end human trafficking.

Nwawenene added that NAPTIP had a policy of inclusiveness, hence, PWDs were included in the 2023 human trafficking day with the theme: “Reach every victim of human trafficking, leave no one behind.”

“The nexus between PWDs, human trafficking and violence against persons necessitated the disability inclusion policy by NAPTIP Director-General, Fatima Waziri-Azi,” he said.

On her part, Edo Chairperson, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Ann Ojugo, said the sensitisation was timely and apt.

Ojugo said the association had discovered that PWDs were now being trafficked, especially the deaf and dumb.

She said some of its members, especially the deaf cluster, due to lack of information and awareness, had become victims of human trafficking and exploitation.

“But with this training they will be fully equipped and would not be deceived into trafficking and the call is also becoming whistle blower when such incidence is going on in their areas,” she said.

NAN reports that the event was supported by United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organisation for Migration, among others. (NAN)

