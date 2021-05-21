NAPTIP detains Lebanese over alleged defilement of minors

May 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The National for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has detained a Lebanese national accused of  defiling minors in Plateau capital, Jos.

The suspect, who was identified as Kfouri Suleiman (AKA Simo), is 61-year-old and had lived in Jos for 38 years.

A NAPTIP statement on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the suspect was the heinous crime for pornographic activities.

The statement said that the suspect was at present being interrogated by NAPTIP operatives at the headquarters office in Abuja after he was handed over by the police.

The statement recalled that NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had on , May 18, dispatched a team of the ` investigators to Jos when the news broke that the Lebanese had allegedly defiled 11 young girls.

The statement quoted Sulaiman-Ibrahim as saying that the suspect was brought to Abuja in order to enhance full investigation into the matter.

“I want to assure the of the victims and stakeholders that the matter will be handled with the desired attention in order to ensure that justice is adequately served.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Police in Plateau State and members of the Organisation which provided the necessary intelligence and cooperation that to the arrest of the suspect”, the statement quoted her as saying. (NAN)

