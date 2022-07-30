NAPTIP deepens partnership with actors over use of technology in crime elimination

By Uchenna Ugwu

The National Agency for Prohibition of Traffick in persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with partners, said it had deepened its commitment to end cases of child labour, abuse and trafficking for sexual exploitation in the state.

The Head of the agency in the state, Mrs Bertha Offor, disclosed this on Saturday at the 2022 edition of World Day Against Human Trafficking.

Offor revealed that the event was commemorated every July 30 and the theme for the year was “the use and abuse of technology”.

She said that the agency was collaborating with Facebook to track perpetrators of such crime.

According to her, technology had helped in the fight against human trafficking and should be encouraged to better the society.

“Perpetrators used this medium to track their victims through recruitments, sexual exploitation and other evil crimes.

“So we say, no to human trafficking, child labour, and abuse in the state,” Offor said.

She, however, solicited for collaboration of the media to ensure optimal result in the fight, through sensitisation to prevent it from the grassroots.

The Attorney General of the state, Barr. Cletus Ofoke said laws, policies and enabling environment were put in place to encourage actors on issues of Gender-Based Violence and human trafficking.

Ofoke, also Chairman of Taskforce on Human Trafficking in the state, was represented by Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor, State Coordinator, Gender Based Volence (GBV) Taskforce, maintained that perpetrators of this and human traffickers must be brought to book.

Laurette Nwafor, State Coordinator, Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour in the state, maintained that through network approach, the aim would be achieved.

Nwafor added that the strategy would also ensure the menace was eradicated in the society.

“We are networking with CSOs working with human trafficking issues.

”We have offices almost in all the cimmunities of the state.

“We have vanguards, community champions and volunteers at the grassroots,” Nwafor said. (NAN)

