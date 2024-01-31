NAPTIP declares zero tolerance to human trafficking in Bayelsa

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has reiterated its resolve to eliminate human trafficking and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Bayelsa.

The NATIP Commander in Bayelsa, Mrs Abieyuwa Ikhidero, stated this when receiving executives and officials of the Eunice Nnachi Women Advocacy Foundation (ENWAF), a Non Governmental Organisation, who paid her a courtesy visit in Yenagoa.

Ikhidero commended the organisation for advocating for rights of women and the girl-child.

She said that NAPTIP had a mandate which included protection of persons against trafficking, prevention of the crime and prosecution of traffickers.

Ikhidero also said that NAPTIP in Bayelsa had carried out over 50 sensitisation programmes and was committed to waging war against traffickers.

“The agency’s efforts align with its mission to prevent and prosecute human trafficking while protecting the rights of women and girls.

“NAPTIP has convened meetings to tackle emerging issues and secure convictions related to human trafficking, and the agency has resolved to end human trafficking in Bayelsa, ” she said.

Ikhidero said that the Reforms/Servicom Unit of NAPTIP was established to serve as an internal control mechanism that expressed the agency’s zero tolerance for corruption.

She explained that the unit was established to enhance staff service delivery in advancing the agency’s mission in relation to victims, the general public, and relevant stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking.

Earlier the CEO of ENWAF, Mrs Eunice Nnachi reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to combating human trafficking and SGBV through a strengthened partnership with NAPTIP.

Nnachi, who emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to reduce human trafficking and SGBV in Nigeria, particularly in Bayelsa, expressed optimism that the partnership would help in addressing the issues.

“ENWAF will provide continuous support in furtherance of the mandate of both organisations to end human trafficking and other related offences.

“I know that collaborative efforts involving key players is one way to stem the tide of human trafficking in the country,” Nnachi said. (NAN)

By Nathan Nwakamma

