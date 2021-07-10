NAPTIP cooperative inaugurates staff housing estate to boost productivity

The Cooperative Unit of the National Agency for the Prohibition of in Persons (NAPTIP), on Friday in Abuja, inaugurated phase one of its Staff in Kurudu.

The houses, which keys were handed over to various beneficiaries, comprised of one, two and three -bedroom flats.

Speaking during the inauguration, NAPTIP Director General, Sen. Basheer-Garba Mohammed, lauded the initiative, saying descent accommodation would the morale of staff of the agency.

Mohammed, who was represented Mr Hassan Tahir, a  Director in the Agency, advised staff to be dedicated to their duties, just as he on those yet to be members of the Cooperative, to register and reap the benefits.

In his remarks, President of the Cooperative , Mr Ayeni-Olalekan Yusuf, on financial institutions to make it easy for Nigerians to secure facilities for projects.

Yusuf noted that one of the biggest challenges confronting interested in building houses, was the difficulty in securing   financial backing from commercial banks.

He also on other to emulate NAPTIP for the benefit of their workforce.

Yusuf thanked the management of Norrenberger, the financier company of the building, for having trust in NAPTIP.

Mrs Abigail Utomi, Head, Business and Asset Management, Norrenberger, pledged to continue to support NAPTIP in other projects.

She said that her organization enjoyed the cooperation that existed between the two while the project was going on.

Some of the beneficiaries of the houses, Mr Bako Gambo and Mrs Nnenna Onwuka, expressed their happiness, saying that they never believed their dreams of having a house in Abuja could be realised  within a short period. (NAN)

