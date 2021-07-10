NAPTIP cooperative inaugurates staff housing estate to boost productivity

The Cooperative Unit of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Friday in Abuja, inaugurated phase one of its Staff Housing Estate in Kurudu.

The houses, which keys were handed over to various beneficiaries, comprised of one, two and three -bedroom flats.

Speaking during the inauguration, NAPTIP Director General, Sen. Basheer-Garba Mohammed, lauded the initiative, saying descent accommodation would boost the morale of staff of the agency.

Mohammed, who was represented by Mr Hassan Tahir, a Director in the Agency, advised staff to be dedicated to their duties, just as he called on those yet to be members of the Cooperative, to register and reap the benefits.

In his remarks, President of the Cooperative , Mr Ayeni-Olalekan Yusuf, called on financial institutions to make it easy for Nigerians to secure facilities for housing projects.

Yusuf noted that one of the biggest challenges confronting civil servants interested in building houses, was the difficulty in securing financial backing from commercial banks.

He also called on other organisations to emulate NAPTIP for the benefit of their workforce.

Yusuf thanked the management of Norrenberger, the financier company of the building, for having trust in NAPTIP.

Mrs Abigail Utomi, Head, Business and Asset Management, Norrenberger, pledged to continue to support NAPTIP in other projects.

She said that her organization enjoyed the cooperation that existed between the two organisations while the project was going on.

Some of the beneficiaries of the houses, Mr Bako Gambo and Mrs Nnenna Onwuka, expressed their happiness, saying that they never believed their dreams of having a house in Abuja could be realised within a short period. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...