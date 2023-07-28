NAPTIP committed to fighting human trafficking in Enugu – Commander

By Nicholas Obisike

Mr Sam Offiah, Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Human Trafficking (NAPTIP), Enugu Command, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to the fight against human trafficking in the state.

Offiah stated this in Enugu on Friday during a road walk organised by the agency to mark the 2023 World Day Against Human Trafficking in the state as well as its 20th anniversary coming up on July 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road walk started from the Old Artisan axis of the state to Holy Ghost and back to Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

He said that the agency was established on July 14, 2003, with the mandate to prevent all forms of human degradation and exploitation in the country.

Offiah disclosed that NAPTIP had, since inception, convicted 631 traffickers and rescued and rehabilitated, empower and re-integrated into the society 19,000 victims and survivors nationwide.

According to him, human trafficking is a crime against humanity, particularly women and children, adding, however, that it is on the rise in the country.

He said that NAPTIP was doing everything humanly possible to stamp the menace out of the state and Nigeria in general.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this crime does not surface in Enugu State again, with the collaboration of other government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“In South East, NAPTIP has been involved in securing many convictions, engaging in public enlightenment and sensitising youths through schools, churches and market places.

“Our major problem in the fight against the crime has been finance and the victims’ willingness to testify against the perpetrators in court during trails,” Offiah said. (NAN)

