The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has called for the establishment of effective policies to mitigate the prevalence of human trafficking globally.

Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Director-General of the agency made the call at the graduation of officers of the agency.

This is contained in a statement signed by the agency Head of Press and Public Relations Unit, Mrs Stella Nezan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers participated in the Law Enforcement and Intelligence gathering course 1/2021 of the Defence Intelligence College (DIC), Karu, Abuja.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that the policy formulation has become imperative because human trafficking constitutes a major national security concern.

In this regard, she said it required new ideas and initiatives to tackle the menace, hence the need for the training of the officers.

“Human trafficking constitutes a major national security concern as thousands of Nigerians are trafficked on a yearly basis.

“The evolving nature of this ugly and inhuman security challenge underscores the need for new ideas in tackling the threats posed by the menace,’’ she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the course as a vital tool in the quest to produce highly trained personnel capable of delivering on the agency’s mandate and enhancing national security.

“The law enforcement and intelligence course has been specially organised with the aim of producing NAPTIP staff that are well equipped to perform the all-important task.

“As you go into the field, I expect a high standard of performance from you all.

“I urge you to bring all the training received during this course to bear.

“I am confident that the college has provided you with the necessary knowledge.

The director-general used the opportunity to thank the outgone Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM M.S. Usman, who approved the training for NAPTIP.

She said that the defence intelligence agency had always assisted NAPTIP to fill up capacity building and manpower gaps.

She assured that NAPTIP would continue to collaborate with the DIC to the desired level, in line with its drive for human capacity development.

The statement quoted the commandant of the college, Commodore Mike Greggory-Oamen, as commending the NAPTIP boss for her commitment to the capacity development of the officers.

He assured the NAPTIP of sustained cooperation of the college with the agency.

Greggory-Oamen said the training of the officers of the agency “is one of the outcomes of the useful engagements and relationship building steps embarked upon by the director-general since her assumption of duties in December 2020.

The commandant said that about 40 officers drawn from NAPTIP Headquarters, zonal and state commands participated in the training. (NAN)

