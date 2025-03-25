NAPTIP arrests child trafficking syndicate, truck driver main suspect

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed the arrest of Hasana Jacob, a 33-year-old woman specialising in child theft and trafficking

By Aderogba George

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed the arrest of Hasana Jacob, a 33-year-old woman specialising in child theft and trafficking across Nigeria.

A statement released by Mr Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP’s Press Officer in Abuja, on Tuesday, revealed that Jacob was arrested alongside six members of her syndicate in Abuja.

The arrested suspects include Aisha Suleiman, Murtala Tanimu, Shamsu Tanimu, Adamu Jacob, Abubakar Ahmed, and Ali Muhammed.

Adekoye said that the group was apprehended while attempting to sell a 3-year-old girl stolen from Damaturu, Yobe State.

“The primary suspect, Jacob, who hails from Mangu Local Government in Plateau State, works as an alternate female truck driver for a well-known cement company located in Obajana, near Lokoja, Kogi State.

“Jacob used her position to facilitate the trafficking of children by evading security checks, transporting stolen children to various locations without suspicion.”

Adekoye noted that the syndicate’s operations specialised in stealing children aged one and older, often selling them for N600,000 each.

“The criminal gang operates across the country, with members fulfilling different roles in the illegal operation.”

NAPTIP Director-General, Hajiya Binta Adamu-Bello, expressed deep sorrow over the arrests, condemning the act as a “heinous crime against humanity.”

“I am deeply saddened by the latest arrest.

“It is painful to note that human beings would organise a criminal gang, use a branded company vehicle, and travel from one part of the country to another to steal children from other families.

“They cause lasting sorrow and pain for these families, and then smile all the way to the bank after selling the children. This is unimaginable and a reprehensible act of wickedness.

“This is even more painful when the leader of this evil syndicate is a woman who understands the pain of motherhood.

“I sincerely appreciate the support of the Director-General and operatives of the DSS in assisting the agency’s fight against human trafficking.

“I also thank other sister law enforcement agencies and call for more robust cooperation as we continue to scale up our efforts to protect children from human traffickers in Nigeria,” Adamu-Bello said.

She also stated that the 22-wheeled cement truck used to traffic the child had been impounded by NAPTIP.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)