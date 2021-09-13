NAPTAN President urges massive recruitment of teachers

Alhaji Danjuma Haruna, President, National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), has called for a massive recruitment of teachers in the country.

Haruna who made the call on Monday while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, stated that the schools system is in dare need of qualified teachers.

He said that there is also the need to equip the classrooms with extant digital learning aids to enhance learning,

“As schools are set to resume academic activities, there is the need to have enough qualified teachers in the system.

“Governments at all levels should listen to this call in the interest of the future of the upcoming generation,” he said.

The NAPTAN president expressed worries that many public schools in the country lacked teachers.

“Colleges of Education and other certified institutions in the country produce teachers annually, and the government should engage them.

“By engaging adequate number of qualified teachers, the classes will be de-congested and education quality will become better.

“It is unproductive to have more than 80 children in one class, something needs to be done urgently,” he said.

Haruna further stated that the outbreak of COVID-19 is already triggering different challenges on the schools system.

“The emergence of these challenges requires the government to evolve policy measures to ensure quality education.

He said that the insecurity in some parts of the country posed huge challenges to the education sector.

The president commended the Kaduna State government for re-opening schools for the 2021 academic session

“I urge the government to ensure that adequate security is provided in schools across the 23 local government of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...