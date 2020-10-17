NAPTAN dissapointed with 181 Covid-19 cases in Lekki Private School

Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, Chairman, Lagos branch, National Association of Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the 181 positive cases of COVID-19 discovered in a Lagos secondary school.

Ogunbanjo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was a sad development looking at efforts by the state government to flatten the pandemic’s curve.

He said that a private school in Lekki which had the COVID-19 situation obviously did not follow due protocols as cautioned by the Lagos State Government.

“It is a sad situation but now much is needed to be done in ensuring it does not go beyond where the number of 181 positive cases.

“The state government has done well for schools to reopen after five months of lockdown, but it is for the school to follow the necessary protocols of precautions.

“What can be done right now is to cross check with the school and keep them on quarantine so also the students and their families,’’ Ogunbanjo said.

According to the chairman, the state government faces a daunting task as the public schools are set to re-open on Monday in Lagos.

“Monitoring and enforcement of COVID-19 rules such as wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and use of hand sanitisers must be enforced.

“Any schools breaking the necessary healthy protocols must be shut down indefinitely,’’ Ogunbanjo said.

He said that there was much work in the hands of the state government as public schools prepare to resume.

“If a private school in Lekki of just 414 students was infected with COVID-19, how much more of public schools which has dense populations, in-retrospect much needs to be done.

“The health officials and Lagos State education team set up to check schools breaking the rules must be on hand to do their job.

“What we don’t want is the situation where things go off hands because of some careless individuals who do not abide by simple rules,’’ Ogunbanjo said. (NAN)