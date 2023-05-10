NAPPS partners with NGO to expose teachers on inclusive education

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has partnered with Afrikindness, a United Kingdom-based non-governmental organisation, to expose teachers and parents to essential tools and techniques for inclusive education

.

The National President of NAPPS, Mr Yomi Otubela, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos State.

Otubela said that the partnership would offer capacity-building opportunities to both teachers and parents through a workshop in Nigeria in celebration of International Children’s Day.

“As part of the partnership, Afrinkindness UK will be supporting this training initiative with seasoned experts to handle various capacity-building programmes to be hosted for the benefit of teachers, parents and children.

“Similarly, as we look forward to marking the 2023 Children’s Day, Afrikindness UK will be offering technical support to the NAPPS Children’s Day Essay Competition.

“It is a contribution towards investing in the future of children, investing in our children is an investment in the future.

“Afrikindness UK will provide panel of judges to grade the entries of all participants and announce winners,” he said.

Otubela said that NAPPS was delighted to collaborate with Afrikindness UK to impact Nigeria’s education space. (NAN)