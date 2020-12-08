NAOWA sensitises members on physical, mental health

Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), on Tuesday engaged wives of officers and soldiers on physical and mental health education with a view to ensuring healthy lifestyle in the barracks. The President of NAOWA and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Umma-Kulsum Buratai, said the seminar was organised as part of activities to mark the ongoing Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2020. Buratai said that the women needed to upgrade their knowledge of keeping the home front safe and healthy just as their husbands used the COAS conference to appraise their performances during the year. She said the health seminar was one of the medium where the women could update and upgrade their knowledge on contemporary health challenges, especially that which affected families of personnel.

According to her, as mothers and caregivers, they require all it takes to keep their families safe, healthy and strong. “This will no doubt contribute in boosting the moral of our husbands who are always out there to ensure peace in our dear country. “You will agree with me that our husband’s performances are enhanced when all is well with their family back home. “Consequently, this seminar is an event aimed at enhancing the capacity of personnel’s wives in issues pertaining to healthy living. “It is deliberately intended to improve your mental and physical wellbeing and capability,” she said. Mrs Buratai said that NAOWA had only engaged in charity outreach programmes during the previous conferences hence, adding that the health seminar was added for the first time. She disclosed that topics such as “Care of Mental Health Issues In women: Depression and Anxiety; Diabetes and Hypertension; Health and Longevity Secret/ Techniques were selected to keep them abreast with the current health challenges and ways to ameliorate it.

“I am convinced at the end of this seminar, we will all go back home well informed and prepared to keep the home front physically and mentally healthy. “I therefore urge you listen carefully to the resource persons and clear your doubt. “Let me appeal to all members of NAOWA and NASWA here present to please make concerted efforts and personal sacrifices towards championing and upholding unity in our various neighborhoods. “Gathering of this magnitude is always important in promoting friendliness amongst us,” she said. One of the resource persons, Dr Susana Adams of Dr. Physiq Wellness Centre, who spoke on Secret to Health and Longevity, said that there was need to do things differently to stay healthy. Adams advised the women to also learn to “reprogramme’’ their body cells for good health and longevity, adding that whatever affects the cell affect the whole body.

According to her, methods of reprogramming cells include oxygen, water, nutrition/food plan, detox and good state of mind. “You have to deliberately pay attention to your health as your first priority because we are responsible for our health. “Deep breathing is necessary because research has shown that adequate oxygen decreases your chances of having cancer as well as all other inflammatory disorders,” she said. One of participants, Mrs Margret Malu, said the seminar would not have come at a better time considering the prevailing health situations on ground globally.

Malu said the health experts were able to properly educate the women on how to manage stress, depression among other health issues. She said the sensitisation was necessary for the women whose husbands are engaged in different military operations across the country. She added that a healthy home front would have positive impact on the husband on the field. Malu commended the president of NAOWA for the initiative and urged the women to ensure that they stay healthy. (NAN)