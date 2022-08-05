NAOWA President urges soldiers wives to support hubbies

By Stanley Nwanosike

The wife of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, has urged the wives of army personnel to keep supporting their husbands as a way of encouraging them to make progress in their national service.

Yahaya, who is the National President of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), gave the advice on Thursday while inaugurating the NAOWA Group of Schools ICT Complex, Enugu.

She also inaugurated the remodelled secretariat of NAOWA and donated materials to patients of the 82 Division Hospital, Enugu.

The COAS spouse called on the wives of army personnel to take very seriously their task of supporting their husbands, psychologically and morally.

Yahaya said that personnel’s wives must also keep the home front running well to give their husbands necessary support and peace of mind while they work for the good of the country.

“Our number one responsibility as wives is to respect and support our husbands in various ways and ensure they keep giving their best always,” she said.

She urged women in barracks to keep up the work of charity in order to engender the bond of friendship that existed in various barracks, “just as the one I am experiencing today”.

On the ICT Centre, Yahaya noted that it would expose NAOWA school pupils to modern and wide learning, which the computer and the internet service provide.

The NAOWA president said: “We want the best for our children and we are exposing them early to what will give them an edge to compete favourably with other children within and outside the country.

“We are already in an agreement with a leading ICT teaching institute and they will teach our children ICT applications, programming and other packages the internet can offer and they will get individual certification from the firm.”

The COAS wife said that the newly remodelled secretariat would provide the conducive environment for NAOWA executives, members and workers to work and hold meetings.

“I am indeed proud of the Chairperson of NAOWA 82 Division Chapter, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, for her vision and commitment to finish these people-oriented projects.

“I also want to thank the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for supporting these projects and seeing to its timely completion,” she said.

Earlier, the wife of the GOC of 82 Division, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, thanked the National President of NAOWA for her advice and support that went a long way to bringing the vision of the projects to fruition.

Lagbaja expression appreciation to her husband, the GOC, for being a supportive and caring father to all the pupils studying in NAOWA schools, adding: “Our father and daddy, we cannot thank you enough for making all these possible”.

She said that the ICT Centre was equipped with dozens of computer sets, printers, scanners and internet facilities; while trained teachers were hired for the ICT Centre. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

