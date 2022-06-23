NAOWA Partners NCWS To Build Capacity Of Women

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) has promised to

partner National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) to build capacity of Nigerian women.

The President of NAOWA, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, made the promised while congratulating the newly elected

President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Adamu, who led her executive on a visit to NAOWA office in Abuja.

Yahaya said that NAOWA was ready to work with the NCWS on skills acquisition that would help in building the capacity of women.

She added that NAOWA had over the years, organised programmes to promote women and build their capacity.

“NAOWA is willing to partner NCWS in the areas of skill acquisition and professional training for women,’’ she said.

Earlier, the President of NCWS had solicited for NAOWA’s partnership to empower women with skills that would reposition them for economic growth.

She said “our visit is aimed at collaborating with NAOWA to integrate more women into empowerment programmes to improve the

contributions of women in national development.”

She said that the executive came up with strategic plan as road map for achieving the goals of the council in the next five years.

She added that “these strategies include the promotion of women in leadership and governance and economic empowerment programmes

for women.

“Other plans are: actions to strengthen legal and policy framework to stop violence against women and girls, child protection and girl-child education.”

Lau said that the council would also strive to build an effective and efficient NCWS as a valued partner for promoting the gender agenda.

She urged NAOWA to continue to use the association to uplift Nigerian women with greater opportunities to fulfil their potential.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

