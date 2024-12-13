NAOWA inaugurates remodelled model college in Alamala Barracks 

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) on Friday inaugurated the remodelled NAOWA Model College situated at the Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abeokuta, Mrs Zainab Mijinyawa , Chairperson, 81 Division of NAOWA, commended the tireless efforts and sacrifices by the Commander, 35 Brigade, and his wife, for making the project a reality.

She added that the school represented more than just a physical structure, saying it symbolises hope, opportunity and a brighter future for the children.

Mijinyawa explained that the gesture was a testament to the collective aspiration for better education for children considering the essential role it played in shaping the minds and characters of future leaders.

“We are not only providing a conducive learning environment for our children, but also empowering them with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to succeed in life.

“I urge the teachers, staff and students to make good use of the facilities in the school.

“Let us strive for academic excellence, foster a culture of innovation and creativity as well as cultivate a sense of community and social responsibility.

In her address, Mrs Amina Aminu, the Coordinator, NAOWA 35 Brigade, Alamala, noted that the inauguration represented a milestone in the association’s commitment to providing quality education for children.

“The facility was built in 2014 as NAOWA Children Park. After sometime, the place was abandoned for years and the building became dilapidated due to lack of proper maintenance.

“I conceived the idea of changing the facility into a model school to provide for the children who had to attend private schools daily as far as Lafenwa and environs, which is about 5km to 7km away.

“I got the support of the Brigade Commander and we commenced the renovation work in October 2023.

“Presently, the building has the headteacher’s office, five classes, four toilets and a staff room, that are all well-furnished to provide conducive atmosphere for learning,” she said.

Aminu added that her plan for the school was to be able to provide the best learning to the children as obtained in other private schools within the state.

In his speech, the Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, said that NAOWA had contributed to the development of the society through education.(NAN)