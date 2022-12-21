NAOWA inaugurates boreholes for barracks community

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) on Wednesday inaugurated a Solar Powered Boreholes for the barracks community and donated a 32-seater bus for its Army Headquarters garrison chapter.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the National President, of NAOWA, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya said that the initiative would improve the standard of living in the barracks.

“It is my pleasure to be part of the inauguration ceremony of the solar-powered borehole and a 32-Seater Utility Bus by the NAOWA AHQ Garrison Chapter for its members’ use.

“The construction of this additional borehole within the barracks to complement other sources of water supply clearly shows the commitment of the Chairperson NAOWA AHQ Garrison Chapter to improve the standard of living in the barracks.

“It is also a mark that she is in tune with my vision of Sustaining Legacy and Upholding the Tenets of Unity and Service,” Yahaya said.

According to her, the borehole will help ease the challenge of accessibility to water considering that it is solar-powered and will be running at all times.

She also said that the 32-Seater Bus would help to ease the movement of NAOWA members in their activities.

Yahaya, while appreciating the Army Headquarters Garrison NAOWA Coordinator, Mrs Asma’u Garba for the achievements enjoined all the target beneficiaries of the project to effectively maintain the borehole for it to serve its intended purpose.

Earlier, Garba said that the initiative was conceived to address the challenges of water supply in the barracks as well as the bus.

According to her, the association does not have enough buses to move members around for its activities.(NAN)