NAOWA has gone beyond charity to become employer of labour – President

By Sani Idris

President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, said in Kaduna on Saturday that the association had gone beyond charity.

Inaugurating a NAOWA Centre for the 1 Division chapter of the association at Ribadu Cantonment, Yahaya said it had become an employer of labour and was adding value to society.

She added that establishment of the centre was a mark that the chairperson NAOWA 1 Division chapter was in tune with her vision of “sustaining legacies and upholding the tenets of unity and service.’’

She commended the chairperson, NAOWA 1 Division chapter for constructing the centre to compliment other NAOWA structures that had been put in place by her predecessors.

Yahaya also called on all NAOWA presiding officers and members at all levels to emulate the remarkable action and make positive contributions to the development of the association.

She called on the incoming NAOWA chapter’s chairperson to consolidate on the achievements of her predecessors and to also key into her vision of bounding members and caring for the less-privileged among them.

The president also thanked the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for his tremendous support for NAOWA activities.

She noted that in spite of his concise period of deployment as the GOC and also considering the exigencies of military operations in Kaduna State and environs, he was still able to support his wife to construct the edifice.

Yahaya also commended Lagbaja’s numerous operational successes, while congratulating him on his recent appointment as the Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the Chairperson, NAOWA 1 Division chapter, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, said the association, a non-profit organisation was established for the well-being of officers, their families and the entire barracks community.

She noted that a functional office space was necessary to coordinate the activities of NAOWA, especially at a chapter level like 1 Division.

Lagbaja also noted that upon her assumption of office, she observed the lack of a functional office which according to her is a drawback to the effective coordination and functioning of the association.

“We drew the attention of the GOC 1 Division to the plight of the chapter which included the lack of a functional office.

“It is with much delight that I report to the National President that the GOC graciously intervened and constructed a befitting edifice, which hopefully will result to greater achievement for the association.

“I thank the national president for her guidance and the GOC 1 Division, for providing the financial resources for the project and for his commitment and support to NAOWA activities,’’ she said.

The centre which comprises a hall, office of the chairperson and other offices, is planned to provide an environment conducive to meetings and other gatherings of NAOWA members.

It will also serve as a hub for the association’s administrative activities. (NAN)