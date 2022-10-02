NAOWA engages barracks youths in IT training

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) says it will carry out an intensive training in information technology (Infotech) to empower the barracks youths in Abuja.

The President of NAOWA and Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, announced that the training would involve a six-week workshop.

She announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mrs Yahaya had held a two-day interactive session with the barracks youth at the Martha Bamaiyi Multipurpose Hall in NAOWA Model Nursery and Primary School in Asokoro, Abuja as a prelude to the training.

She said the first stream was set to commence from Monday to Nov. 8 at the NAOWA Institute of Management and Technology (NIMTA) in Mambilla Barracks Asokoro.

The NAOWA President advised the youth to show dedication, discipline, respect and decorum during the training.

According to her, the interaction also afforded the youth to express their minds, worries, challenges, experiences and areas they were ready to contribute positively in the activities of NAOWA and the nation in general.

The highlights of the interactive session included cutting of the Independence Day Cake. (NAN)

