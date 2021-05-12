The 1 Division Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), on Wednesday donated relief items to three orphanages in Kaduna.

Its Chairperson, Mrs Maimunatu Ali-Keffi said the gesture was borne out of the desire to reach out to the needy and less privileged in the society.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the orphanages that benefited from the donation are Jam’iyar Matan Arewa Orphanage Home, Jama’atu Nasril Islam for the needy and Al-ihisan Balsuma Charity home.



The items donated included bags of rice, toiletries, beddings, baby wears, salt, cartons of noodles, spaghetti, vegetable oil and diapers.

Ali-Keffi said she would continue to do more to improve the welfare of the needy.



She recalled that NAOWA recently donated relief items to wounded soldiers being treated at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, widows of soldiers who died within the Division, and inmates of Nigerian Correctional Service Kaduna.



The management of the three orphanages appreciated the guesture of NAOWA and urged wealthy individuals and organisations to also support orphans.(NAN)

