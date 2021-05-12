NAOWA donates relief items to 3 orphanages in Kaduna

May 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The 1 Division Nigerian Army  Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), on Wednesday donated relief items to three orphanages in Kaduna.
Its Chairperson, Mrs Maimunatu Ali-Keffi said the gesture was  borne out of the desire to reach out to the needy and less privileged in the society.


The  News Agency of (NAN) reports that the  orphanages that benefited from the donation are Jam’iyar Matan Arewa Orphanage Home, Jama’atu Nasril Islam for the needy and Al-ihisan Balsuma Charity home.


The items donated included of rice, toiletries, beddings, baby wears, salt, cartons of noodles, spaghetti, vegetable and diapers.
Ali-Keffi said she would to do more to improve the welfare of the needy.


She recalled that NAOWA recently donated relief items to wounded soldiers being treated the 44 Army Reference , Kaduna, widows of soldiers who died within the Division, and inmates of Nigerian Service Kaduna.


The of the three orphanages appreciated the guesture of NAOWA and urged wealthy individuals and organisations to also support orphans.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,