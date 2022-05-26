NAOWA committed to improving children’s education, women empowerment– President

Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the President of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), has pledged to continue uplifting the education standard and economic empowerment of women in the barracks.

Yahaya made the remark in an interview with newsmen after she inaugurated classrooms and Information Technology Centre (ICT) centre on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The President also donated medical equipment and food items to NAOWA Nursery and Primary School, Giginya Barrak, Sokoto.

She stated that the construction of the classrooms and other buildings is the affirmation of her vision to sustain legacies of her predecessors of unity and development.

She added that the classrooms were constructed to provide additional space to accommodate more pupils and enhance conducive learning environment.

According to her, the project started eight months ago and is completed according to standards.

She urged school management and teachers to ensure proper maintenance of the structure.

She further donated bags of rice , jerricans of vegetation oil, exercise books and other instructional materials to the staff.

Yahaya also inaugurated a newly constructed Secretariat of NAOWA in 8 Division, stressing that the building would enhance the services of the association by having decent accommodation.

She commended the chairperson of NAOWA 8 Division, Mrs Gloria Bassey, for ensuring the completion of the project within a short period of time and also expressed appreciation for high quality of work done.

Earlier, Bassey thanked Yahaya for providing funds for the construction of the school, of which she said had created conducive learning environment and would enhance good performance by the pupils.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed a drama and cultural performance by students of the school. (NAN)

