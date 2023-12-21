Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNAOC JV delivers medical equipment to Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo states
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectOil & GasProject

NAOC JV delivers medical equipment to Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo states

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
43

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) on behalf of NAOC Joint Venture has donated medical equipment to tertiary health institutions and hospitals in its four states of operations in Niger Delta, Nigeria.

The commissioning and handover ceremonies were held recently during which the equipment were given to the medical facilities located in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo States. In particular, eleven (11) mobile ventilators were donated to hospitals in various cities.

The initiatives were implemented to promote efficient health care delivery in the states and the communities in order to contribute to development of the regions through a healthy population.

The company and the institutions will establish a joint monitoring and evaluation team that will review periodically the performances and feedback on the utility and impact of the machines to the health care delivery in the institutions.

The company and its partners implement initiatives such as infrastructure, health, education and capacity building targeted at local socio-economic development to promote the sustainable development of the communities and states where it operates.

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) operates in the land and swamp areas of the Niger Delta under a joint venture agreement, popularly referred to as the NAOC JV. The NAOC JV includes the NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), NAOC and Oando.

Previous article
NNPC Ltd Fulfils Promise, Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery
Next article
Kwankwaso After the Supreme Court, By Azu Ishiekwene
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.