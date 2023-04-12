NANTA to enlighten members on travel trade promotion at 47th AGM

By Taiye Olayemi

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) says its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will focus on enlightening members on travel trade promotion.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, NANTA’s National President, disclosed this during a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

Akporiaye said the AGM which would hold from April 25 to April 27, would be a non-elective one, and had been deliberately planned for members to learn how to approach their businesses as well as promote it.

She said the travel trade industry was confronted with series of challenges ranging from trapped funds, monopoly of the market, unfair practices, border and visa issues.

According to her, the AGM will have the NANTA members engage on how to navigate through the challenges to be able to break even in business.

“We are here to inform you about our 47th AGM in Abuja, April 25th to 27th 2023, and as usual, we will use the opportunity to learn from experts about areas of our business that must be addressed and improved upon.

“The theme for the AGM is “Professionalism: A Key To Surviving Aviation Downstream Turbulences And Its Exploitative Effects”.

“No doubt, the travel world is incredibly interesting but there are also areas of concern; such as trapped funds, monopoly, unfair practices, border and visa issues and whole lot of emerging complexities.

“Mr Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) will be speaking to us, not only on how we can confidently protect our businesses and clients.

“He will also enlighten us on how to navigate challenges of foreign airlines trapped funds and its impacts on our businesses,” she said.