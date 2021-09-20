NANTA President wins media platinum merit award

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has won the 2021 Nigeria Media Platinum Merit Award (NMMA).

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Lagos by NMMA.

According to the statement, Akporiaye was conferred with the award for her purposeful leadership and resilience in keeping the Nigerian travel trade in spite of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global travel and tourism.

In a citation by the board of the media award institution, Akporiaye was chosen for steering the entire downstream sector of the aviation industry out of the woods in the face of depression and hopelessness.

Akporiaye, in her acceptance speech, said that Nigeria was not the worst place on earth due to its security challenges.

“It is tough doing business because of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also have security challenges, but tell me where in the world that is too safe and without challenges.

“As Nigerians, we must hold forth at our various corners and speak well of our country,” she said.

Akporiaye said NANTA was grateful to the Nigerian media for creating the enabling environment for the travel trade and tourism business to thrive.

She lauded the Nigerian media for its partnership with NANTA, adding that the award meant so much to her and the association. (NAN)

