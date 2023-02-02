NANS, youths endorse lawmaker for 2nd term

By Joseph Edeh

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has endorsed a House of Representatives member, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe for a second term for the Oluyole Federal Constituency of Ibadan.

A statement by Mr Lekan Olusada, Media Aide to Akande-Sadipe, said the NANS National Vice President, External Affairs, Mr Akinteye Afeez, gave the endorsement when the leadership of the students’ body visited the member on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Afeez said that the association had followed Akande-Sadipe’s achievements closely for years.

He said that a number of students in the diaspora have benefited from her educational programme for the constituency.

The student leader said, “she has built different school facilities in Oluyole Federal constituency that has provided good learning environment for pupils.

“Recently she presented a bill to make JAMB valid for three years; she is a thoughtful woman, “he said.

He urged her not to relent her efforts in developing the students, saying that the youths and students would ensure she won her re-election.

Responding, Akande-Sadipe, expressed delight over the endorsement, saying that the gathering was about the future of Oluyole.

“I want to thank NANS leadership for coming out to validate this God blessed mandate. My team and I are just starting.

“ The agenda for a better Oluyole Federal constituency is still on track. We will commit more into education in the constituency,“ he said.

She promised to continue to support education and give pupils the conducive environment to learn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association also presented a certificate of endorsement to the lawmaker.

NAN also reports that other students at the occasion declared their support for the lawmaker, over her quality contribution at the House of Representatives.(NAN)