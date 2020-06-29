NANS to hold election of new executives Aug. 20

Share the news













The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has fixed Aug. 20 – 22, for its 2020 national election/convention in a bid to elect new executives to pilot the affairs of the association for another one year.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the stakeholders meeting held in Abuja and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The communique was signed by Mr Samuel Kappo, NANS Zone D Coordinator Mohammed Kachinga, Zone A Coordinator, Friday Offongekpe, Zone B coordinator and Mahmud Abubakar, President, National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES).

According to the communique, the election is a “Doctrine of Necessity” as Mr Bamidele Akpan’s tenure has long elapsed and there is need to transit power to new executives.

“The constitution of NANS stipulates one year for every office holder but Bamidele Akpan shall be two years in office by July 9, without any plan to set transition in motion.

“Recall on June 9, as captured by NAN, the Council of Zonal Coordinators issued a 14 days ultimatum to Bamidele Akpan, the NANS President to fix a date for NANS Election/Convention, which yielded no fruit afterwards.

“On that basis, the stakeholders in effort to saving the constitutional tenure of office holders in the organisation all resolved for Aug. 20, for an election in Abuja to usher in new executives to pilot the affairs of the organisation through 2020/2021 session.’’

Mr Mohammed Eneji the immediate Past President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students(NAPS) was appointed the Chairman of the Convention Planning/Teansition Committee while Lucky Emonefe Secretary.

The transition committee also comprises of 14 other members who cut across the six geopolitical zones with the inclusion of student Union Presidents and NANS state Chairmen as members.

The communique, therefore, charged the committee with the responsibility to work with security agencies and other relevant bodies to conduct a credible election for the association on Aug. 20. (NAN)

