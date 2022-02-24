NANS targets three legacy projects at 40

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has disclosed its resolve to launch three legacy projects in the 36 states of the country to cushion the effect of economic hardship amongst the Nigerian students.

NANS is making plans to launch the three projects at its 40th anniversary, which, according to the National President, Comrade Sunday Dayo Asefon, is a moment to institutionalize economic empowerment of Nigerian students, reduce the worrisome problem of youth’s unemployment and alleviate poverty.

Asefon identified the three legacy projects to include: Establishment of Mechanised Farms in 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja tagged “Operation School to Farm”; Construction of well- equipped incubation/skill acquisition centres in Abuja, Lagos and six geo-political zones; and Nigerian Students travel Cheap and safe project.

The president said that for the association to achieve these projects there is the need for the Minister of Education, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Trade and Investment and other concerned ministries and agencies to work closely with NANS.

He also appealed to President Muhamadu Buhari to order the 36 states governors and FCT Minister to urgently provide arable land and mechanized farming equipment for student’s “School to farm”.

Asefon on the president of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Aliyu Wabba, Executive Secretray of National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed and all universities vice-Chancellors to rally round NANS and support the three legacy projects.

While explaining that the key objectives of the projects are to contribute meaningfully to the effort of the government to tackle unemployment in the country, redirect talents and energies of some youths away from internet fraud and other criminal activities, Asefon also called on organised private sector especially financial institutions to come to the aid of Nigerian students.

He said the proposed launch of ‘Operation School to Farm’ is a decisive and bold response of NANS to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to all state governors to establish farm estates in order to boost the government’s food sufficiency and agricultural revolution programme.

“In view of this, NANS hereby call on President Buhari to urgently and decisively prevail on the 36 states governors, FCT minister, ministers of agriculture, education, trade and investment, labour and productivity, youths and sports and concerned agencies of government to work together with NANS to bring the three legacy projects into fruition,” said Asefon.

He said NANS would publish and launch a historical compendium during the anniversary in order to raise funds to kick start the legacy projects.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

