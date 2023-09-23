NANS’ Senate commends Tinubu for nomination of Cardoso, others

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Senate President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Attah Nnalue, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Nnalue in a statement on Saturday in Abuja also hailed Tinubu’s nomination of Mrs Emem Usoro, Mr Muhammad Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor and Dr Bala Bello as Deputy Governors of the apex bank.

“By these great picks, President Tinubu has again demonstrated his knack for putting round pegs in round holes by appointing experience and capacity, as it is what all the nominees have in common.

“Those were what they have demonstrated in their various past antecedent. We therefore wish to greatly appreciate and commend President Tinubu for these great picks in the best interest of Nigerians.

“Similarly, the Leadership of Nigerian Students have no doubt that these personalities will bring to bear their immense expertise and track record in the financial sector to bear in turning around the nation’s economic and financial fortunes.

“While awaiting the National Assembly’s confirmation of the nominees which we strongly believe will also reflect an endorsement of capacity and experience, we reassert our hope and confidence that the nominees will do a great job,” Nnalue said.

According to him, NANS believes that the nominees will implement critical reforms at the CBN to bolster the confidence of Nigerians, other stakeholders in the financial sector and international partners.

He expressed hope that after confirmation, the appointees would restructure the Nigerian economy towards sustainable growth and prosperity in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

