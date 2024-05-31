NANS seeks transparency in disbursement of loans to students

By Abiodun Lawal

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for transparency in the implementation of the student loan scheme.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta by the National President of NANS, Mr Pedro Obi, who urged the Federal government to appoint individuals of unquestionable integrity and competence to oversee the scheme.

This, the NANS national president said, would not only ensure the success of the scheme but also guarantee its sustainability.

While commending President Bola Tinubu’s administration for initiating the student loan scheme, Obi called on the government to engage all relevant stakeholders in the implementation of the scheme.

” The loan if properly implemented will not only alleviate the financial burdens faced by many students and their families, but is capable of ending the mass exodus of Nigerian students outside the country for studies.

“To ensure the success and integrity of the student loan scheme, we urge the Federal government to prioritise transparency and accountability in the disbursement of the loans.

” This must be done by engaging all relevant stakeholders.

“We also urge the government to put in place transparent and effective monitoring mechanisms to track the disbursement process and ensure that funds are allocated appropriately.

” This includes regular audits, public reporting, and feedback channels for students to report any issues or irregularities.

“The loan scheme should be designed to be inclusive and accessible to all eligible students, regardless of their socio-economic background,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Amended Student Loan Bill was passed by the National Assembly into law on March 20 and President Bola Tinubu assented to it on April 3. (NAN)