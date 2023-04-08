NANS seeks holistic approach to rescue abducted students

By Muhammad Lawal

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to authorities concerned to use all means to rescue university and secondary school students from their abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two female Microbiology students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara, and another 10 female secondary school students of Kachia LGA in Kaduna State had been in captivity.

Mr Vanessa Kwere, the Deputy Coordinator, Inter-Campus Affairs of NANS Zone A, made the appeal in a statement issued to NAN in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Kwere issued the statement after NANS delegation met with the management of the university shortly after the union’s Zonal Convention held in Jigawa recently.

He pointed out that the call became imperative in view of the fact that the abducted students were under the care of government, hence they remained the property of government.

Kwere said: “We were notified of the sad news regarding the abduction of two 200 level female students of Microbiology Department, Federal University, Gusau.

“It is indeed a really heart touching incident, we had to stop by to pay a solidarity visit, to also sympathise with the institution on this incident.

“We urge the students to remain calm and keep praying for the safe return of their friends and sisters.”

According to him, the union met with the school management, including Prof. Ahmad Galadima, the Acting Vice Chancellor, who is also the current Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university; Dean Students’ Affairs, Prof. Lawal Sa’ad; Deputy Dean, Student Affairs, Dr Tagba as well as the Chief Security Officer.

Kwere said during the meeting, they discussed how the incident happened, the strategies being currently applied by the institution to rescue the abducted students.

“The meeting was presided over by the pioneer Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and President FUBK, Comrd. Usman Ladan-Fakai, and attended by several NANS officials.

“Present at the meeting include Comrd. Vanessa Enoch Kwere, the Deputy Coordinator Inter-Campus Affairs Zone A, and Comrd. Daniyalu Bello Mailafiya, the Director Special Duties NANS Zone A. And a number of stakeholders from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara axes,” he said.

The deputy coordinator noted that the Dean Student Affairs had enlightened them on the efforts made by the university to guarantee the safe return of the abducted students.

He said the acting VC also assured them that the university was doing its best to maintain security within the institution, assuring that frantic efforts are being intensified to rescue the abducted students.

In a related development, the union expressed deep concern over the abduction of about 10 female students of Kachia LGA in Kaduna State, who according to preliminary report, were students of Government Secondary School, Awon.

“It is very disheartening to learn about this incident, despite still in worry of the two 200 level female students of Microbiology Department, FUGUS, abducted at their Hall of residence.

“We are in constant turmoil because of this reoccurring incidents, our governing bodies have failed to protect us from such menace, students no longer feel safe in their institutions or anywhere at all.

“Predicaments like this are what discourages and interferes with the educational process of Nigerian students, looking at most of this cases, victims always turn out to be females, we’re fragile beings who are abducted, tortured and explored.

“We students’ representatives demand a serious and immediate intervention from the Federal Government and all relevant security bodies, it is our right to feel safe wherever we are,” he pleaded. (NAN)