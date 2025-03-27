NANS protest over insecurity in Ondo State 

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, on Thursday, embarked on a protest in Akure against the rising incidents of insecurity in Ondo State.

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, on Thursday, embarked on a protest in Akure against the rising incidents of insecurity in Ondo State.

The protesters carried various placards with inscriptions such as ” Ondo Students Not Lucky; Nigerian Students in Ondo State Deserve Better; We Need More Security In Our State among others.

Mr Ademola Adegoke, Deputy Coordinator of NANS, South-West Zone D, who spoke with newsmen, said that the protest was to show their grievance over insecurity, especially as it affected students in the state.

Adegoke, who alleged that the state government had neglected students, urged it to rises to its responsibility and do the needful in the state.

“Some of our students including those on SIWES cannot go to their various places of assignments, even those that need to go to farms do not due to the rampant kidnapping in the state.

“Recently, four students of Federal College of Agriculture (FECA), Akure, were kidnapped and the governor did not show any signs of empathy.

“As the number one citizen in the state, Mr governor was supposed to come out and address us.

“In the state where there is peace, definitely, the students of such state will have peace as well.

“Also, we are demanding for good facilities in our schools. A School of Health in the state can not boast of good health centre for students

“And you will hardly see common paracetamol in the centre.

“So we want to know if Mr governor doesn’t want to have anything doing with us as students; he should let us know.

“We are outside here to let him know that we (students) are not happy with him,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the popular Oba Adesida Road leading to the State High Court was blocked by the protesting students, thereby causing a traffic snarl around the A Division Headquarters of the Nigeria Police.

While no government official came out to address the students, personnel of the police ensured that the protest remained peaceful and was not hikacked by hoodlums. (NAN)