NAN’s Managing Director admonishes ACTU to fight corruption

Malam Ali M. Ali, the new Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has urged the Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the agency to fight corruption at all levels.

Ali was speaking in Abuja when members of the ACTU called on him in his office.

He said ACTU should be involved in entrenching due process in NAN and should watch out for any corruption tendencies in the Agency

.

According to Ali, ACTU members should be rest assured that the unit has a willing partner in the NAN management in the crusade against corruption and associated ills.

“As I have always said, we want to run a transparent management in NAN, as transparent as possible.

“And I always said that, don’t work on assumption and that is why since we took charge we try to engage every stakeholder in the agency. When we look at the last two to three months now we will say we have done the best we can to run a very transparent management.

“In any case we don’t have any choice but to do that. And you have a willing partner in the management,” the managing director said.

Ali urged ACTU to enforce the letter and spirit of anti – corruption.

He said corruption could take several forms among which is undue favouritism

“People who are clearly not qualified to be where they are, but because of certain affinities, cultural or religion, then you promote them over and above their competence and capacity. That’s corruption. Watch out for those.

“Certainly when you are trying to do the right thing, people will accuse you of witch-hunting because human nature is selfish, it is subjective.

“People throughout history take what suits their interests and label what is not in their interest as witch-hunting,” Ali said.

Going spiritual, he said, there is always a supreme force judging human actions so everybody should do what is right in life as they will face divine judgement one day.

“Whatever you do, you have to account somewhere, either you account to man or you account to the creator of man.

“We are always mindful of the day we are all going to account for our deeds or misdeeds. That’s the ultimate account.

“But for you, the ACTU, you have an onerous responsibility and I urge you all. I challenge you to always watch out and fight against any form of corruption. It may not be financial. It may be moral even, which is the commonest. I see that happens all the time,” Ali said.

While urging ACTU members to shut their ears to innuendoes and invectives, he assured them of full support of the management in making their work successful.

Earlier, the ACTU chairman, Dr Razak Owolabi told the managing director that the unit was put in place in ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Owolabi said the ACTU is not out to witch-hunt anybody but to ensure prevention of corrupt practices through prompt investigation and report of such practices to the ICPC and management.

He also called for the support of NAN management for the unit, so as to enable it to operate in a conducive environment.

Other members of NAN ACTU at the occasion were, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, Mr Ugochukwu Nwogute, and Mrs Rachael Kopkung. (NAN)

By Razak Owolabi.

