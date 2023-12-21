NANS lauds Tinubu for yuletide transport discount, urges further students’ support

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the 2023 yuletide season transport discount, calling for further students’ support for his administration.

The President of NANS, Mr Pedro Obi, gave the commendation in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Enugu while appreciating President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

The Federal Government, through Chief Dele Alake, Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on the Presidential Intervention on Public Transportation, announced plans to subsidise all luxury buses for ease of transportation for citizens willing to travel this festive holidays.

Obi said that the remarkable decision demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and showcased a proactive step towards alleviating the burdens faced by travelers during this celebratory period.

According to him, NANS extends its heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for his exemplary initiative in implementing a 50

per cent transport discount for travelers duringthfestive Yuletide season.

The NANS boss, who acknowledged the gesture as a positive step, extolled President Tinubu’s sensitivity to the needs of the people, especially during a time when travel expenses could be particularly burdensome.

He said: “This discount undoubtedly eases the financial strain on many Nigerians, making it more feasible for them to reunite with loved ones and partake in the festivities.

“However, while appreciating this thoughtful gesture, NANS, in its advocacy for students’ welfare, encourages President Tinubu to consider extending this generosity further for the students across the nation.

“Recognising the financial challenges faced by students, especially during the holiday season, NANS urges President Tinubu to further alleviate the burden by offering free transport for students who can be identified with their Student Identity Cards.”

Obi said that NANS understood the importance of supporting the educational pursuits of Nigerian students and firmly believes that such an extension of the transport discount to students would significantly alleviate their financial challenges.

This, he said, would enable them (students) to travel to theirvarious homes without undue financial constraints.

“NANS remains committed to advocating for the welfare and interests of Nigerian students and eagerly anticipates further positive actions that prioritise the well-being of the nation’s students and youths,” he said.

Chief Dele Alake, who is also Minister of Solid Minerals Development, said that Tinubu’s approval of a 50 per cent cut in land transportation fares last from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, 2024, across the country, covering Christmas and New Year. celebrations.

Alake said the president had also approved zero fare for train transportation in all the states of the federation within the same period, adding that “this presidential initiative is to give succor to the masses”.

The minister, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that all the logistics for the implementation had been worked out between the minister of transportation, the transport unions and luxury bus owners. (NAN)

