NANS lauds Tinubu for removing tertiary institutions from IPPIS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Thursday lauded President Bola Tinubu for the removal of universities and other tertiary institutions from Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The President of NANS, Mr Pedro Obi, gave the commendation in a statement in Enugu, shortly after the National Executive Council announced the removal of tertiary institutions lecturers from the IPPIS.

Obi said President Tinubu’s decision to amend the IPPIS policy and exempt tertiary institutions “is a testament to his understanding of challenges faced by these institutions”.

According to him, NANS will like to extend its heartfelt appreciation and commendation to President Bola Tinubu for his decisive action in removing universities and other tertiary institutions from the controversial IPPIS.

“NANS, the umbrella body of Nigerian students, recognises President Tinubu’s commitment to the progress and development of the education sector in Nigeria.

“His decision to amend the IPPIS policy and exempt tertiary institutions is a testament to his understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by these institutions.

“The removal of universities and other tertiary institutions from the IPPIS demonstrates President Tinubu’s dedication to ensuring the autonomy and effective administration of higher education institutions across the country.

“This move aligns with the aspirations of Nigerian students to have a robust and efficient education system that meets international standards,” he said.

The NANS boss acknowledged that the system had posed significant challenges to the smooth operation of tertiary institutions.

He noted that the rigid nature of the system hindered the flexibility required for universities to effectively manage their human resources and carry out essential functions such as prompt payment of salaries, allowances and research grants to academic staff.

“We commend President Tinubu for his proactive approach in addressing this issue. By granting universities and other tertiary institutions the freedom to manage their payroll systems, he has empowered them to streamline their processes and allocate resources more efficiently.

“This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the quality of education provided to Nigerian students.

“NANS believes that this decision will foster an enabling environment for academic excellence, research, and innovation in our tertiary institutions.

“It will also encourage collaboration between the government and stakeholders in the education sector.”

He said it would lead to the development of sustainable policies that addressed the unique needs and challenges faced by Nigerian universities.

Obi expressed NANS gratitude to Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to the growth of the education sector.

He noted that the association was confident that this landmark decision would pave the way for a more prosperous and dynamic higher education system in Nigeria. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

