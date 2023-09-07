NANS hails Tinubu, Wike on appointment of Garki as Mandate Secretary

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the recent appointment of Bitrus Garki as Mandate Secretary of the FCT Area Council.

The Head of Government, NANS, Umar Lawal made the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Lawal said the appointment of Garki was not just a mere decision but rather the right peg in the right hole.

He said: ” It reflects your commitment to selecting individuals with the necessary qualifications, experience, and dedication to serve our great nation.

”We applaud your discerning judgment in recognising Garki’s worthiness for this vital assignment.

” Mr Garki’s track record and qualifications speak volumes of his competence and capability to discharge his duties according to the law and in the best interest of all.

“We have every confidence that he will bring his expertise to bear in improving the delivery of essential services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory.”

Lawal also commended Wike’s continued dedication to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability, pledging the commitment of students is commendable, and we, as students to supporting efforts at making the territory a better place.(NAN)

