The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern about legal actions instituted against the federal government for extending the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu.

Mr Asefon Dayo, the president of the association, expressed the members’ concern over the matter at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government on Feb. 4, extended the tenure of Adamu by three months “to allow for the proper selection process’’ of his successor.