NANS demands increased education budget, students inclusion in budget execution

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to increase education budget and include students in the execution of the 2024 education budget proposal.

Its National President, Comrade Emonefe Lucky, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday made the appeal while speaking on the ongoing 2024 Budget and Appropriation Process at the Citizens’ Town hall meeting in Abuja.

Lucky underscored the need for an increase in the budget allocated to education in the 2024 budget proposal.

According to him, the Federal Government has allocated about N2.18 trillion for education in the 2024 budget proposal. This figure represents 7.9 per cent for education of the total N27.5 trillion budget proposal.

“This is contained in a document from the Budget Office seen by Naira metrics on the breakdown and highlight of the 2024 budget proposal and allocations to critical sectors of the economy.

“It is on this premise that Comrade Lucky Emonefe urged the Federal Government to consider education a little further and allocate something better to the dwindling sector.”

NANS president, who stated that a lot of factors hindered the development of the country’s education sector at the moment, stressed the need for urgent intervention to prevent education from losing its standard completely.

He also reiterated that the leadership of the National Assembly should as a matter of fact include students in the execution of the education budget so as to monitor its impact in various institutions and on the lives and welfare of the Nigerian students.

“Students’ inclusion in monitoring execution is also necessary so that they will be aware of what is left in the budget for the present year and be involved in how to prepare the following year’s budget,” he said.

Also, NANS President, Comr. Emonefe Lucky, sounded a note of warning to various agencies and MDAs that are usually involved in education matters that it would not be business as usual.

He advised them to go and tighten their belts and be ready to work positively for the growth of Nigeria’s education sector.

He assured them that they would receive every support they require from the leadership of the Nigerian Students and they should also be ready to reciprocate by giving education a new face by raising its standard across board. (NAN)

By Aderogba George

