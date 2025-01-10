NANS debunks protest over appointment of Super Eagles coach

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has debunked a reported plan to protest the appointment of Eric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach.

By Ibukun Emiola

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has debunked a reported plan to protest the appointment of Eric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach.

The dissociation was announced in a statement signed on Friday by the association’s Senate President, Afeez Akinteye.

According to Akinteye, the association’s attention has been drawn to a frivolous and mischievous report credited to someone who claims to be the clerk of the NANS Senate.

He said the self-acclaimed clerk had purportedly threatened a nationwide protest by NANS over the appointment of Chelle as the new coach.

“It is imperative to c

ategorically state that this position is baseless, fraudulent, and does not represent the stance of the leadership of NANS nor does it reflect the sentiments of Nigerian students nationwide.

“For the record, the said person holds no position in the organization as claimed.

“Ergo and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should disregard the threat of protest.

“Thus, we unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the disingenuous utterances of these self-appointed individuals, whose credentials and affiliation with NANS are dubious at best,” he said.

Akinteye said, evidently, those behind the purported protest were attempting to exploit the respected name of NANS for nefarious blackmail and financial inducement.

“We call on security agencies to immediately invite and investigate these impostors for impersonation and an attempt to incite public unrest.

“Their recklessness constitutes a direct affront to the credibility and integrity of NANS as an institution.

“To the media, we express our disappointment in the unprofessionalism exhibited by platforms that lent their voices to these fallacious claims without verifying the authenticity of their sources.

“It is the duty of reputable media outlets to uphold journalistic standards and desist from amplifying unsubstantiated narratives.

“The press must demonstrate more responsibility by verifying the identities and affiliations of individuals before granting them access to platforms capable of influencing public perception,” he said.

According to him, NANS acknowledges and respects the prerogative of NFF to make technical decisions they believe will advance the fortunes of Nigerian football.

“We implore the NFF to remain resolute in its professional decisions and ignore the empty threats of protest by nonentities masquerading as NANS representatives.

“However, we strongly urge the NFF to extend their scouting activities to Nigerian campuses, where a plethora of untapped football talents reside,” he said.

According to him, NFF can do this by creating a pipeline that identifies, develops, and promotes homegrown players.

“By this, the federation will be making a strategic investment in the future of Nigerian football.

“Ultimately, let it be known that no organ of NANS, at any level, has endorsed or proposed any protest against the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

“Any claims to the contrary are the concoctions of desperate impostors whose agenda remains suspect and antithetical to the progress of Nigerian students,” Akinteye said. (NAN)