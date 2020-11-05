NANS crisis: Past leaders again sue for peace, unity of association.

President 1980 to 1981 and Mr Dennis Inyang, NANS President 1994 to 1995, in a statement appealed to parties and aggrieved members to sheath their sword and focus on the interest and welfare of students.

Other leaders who signed the statement are Mr Bashir Mukhtar, Senate President 1994 to 1995, Mr Agafe Ambrose, Director of Sports 1994 to 1995, Mr Kennedy Tabuko, Former National Financial Secretary, 1999 to 2000, Mr Olayemi Success Vice Pre National Affairs 2003 to 2004 and Mr Olayinka Dada, NANS President 2007 to 2008.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at zoom Senate meeting of the association was held in August, the National President of the association, Mr Danielson Akpan, was removed for alleged financial impropriety.