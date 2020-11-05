NANS crisis: Past leaders again sue for peace, unity of association.

President 1980 to 1981 and Mr Dennis Inyang, NANS President 1994 to 1995, in a statement appealed to parties and aggrieved members to sheath their sword and focus on the interest and welfare of students.
Other leaders who signed the statement are Mr Bashir Mukhtar, Senate President 1994 to 1995, Mr Agafe Ambrose, Director of Sports 1994 to 1995, Mr Kennedy Tabuko, Former National Financial Secretary, 1999 to 2000, Mr Olayemi Success Vice Pre National Affairs 2003 to 2004 and Mr Olayinka Dada, NANS President 2007 to 2008.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at zoom Senate meeting of the association was held in August, the National President of the association, Mr Danielson Akpan, was removed for alleged financial impropriety.
”The crisis rocking NANS is avoidable. We noted that opportunities for fair hearing were not adequately granted to the President over allegations leveled against him,” they said.
The leaders said once investigated, Akpan should have been referred to the congress.
” The forum notes that the Convention Planning Committee (CPC) was duly set up by NANS President prior to the activities that led to the purported zoom impeachment, therefore, signaling the commencement of full transition process.
” NANS cannot within the same Executive structure after exhausting legitimate Senate sessions and conduct of the Pre-convention Senate meeting remove, suspend or impeach any official save for congressional decision otherwise known as the NANS convention.
” The purported Zoom Senate meeting is unknown to the constitution of NANS as well as not recognised as a legitimate means of removal, suspension or impeachment of any official let alone the NANS President.
” The Zoom impeachment is illegal and constitutes an affront on the collective sensibility of stakeholders and Nigerian students, indeed misleading the entire Nigerian public.”
They therefore called on the outgoing leadership to immediately convene a unity/harmonisation meeting and resolve all matters within the Executive Council amicably, revert to Status Quo Ante and ensure unity.
” The CPC set up should intensify efforts at ensuring an all encompassing, free, transparent and fair election to usher in a new set of leadership not later than December, 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the constitution on same.
” As former leaders, we reaffirm the leadership of NANS under Akpan as the incumbent President and urge everyone to allow the transition process to go on as planned.
” All aspirants seeking for offices in the next NANS election should refrain from actions inimical to the unity of NANS.
” All and sundry should commit to the unity of NANS in their respective sentiments and allow peace to reign for the
collective good of Nigerian students whose mandate they exercise in TRUST.” the statement said.
They further called for the Convention Planning Committee set up by the outgoing leadership to swing into action to elect new executives for the association.
They added that the committee should be expanded to accommodate more comrades for harmonisation and solidification of the unity of NANS. (NAN)
Leave a Reply