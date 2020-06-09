NANS coordinators write Senate against tenure elongation by president

Share the news













The Council of Zonal Coordinators, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have written an open letter to its Senate President, Gambo Abubakar about the tenure elongation by the NANS President, Danielson Bamidele Akpan.

The letter, signed by Comr. Zakari Hashim, Coordinator Zone A, ATBU Bauchi; Etinyene Offongekpe Zone B, University of UYO, and Kappo Olawale Zone D, University Lagos, said the tenure of Bamidele and other executives had expired.

The coordinators said the election of principal officers to pilot the affairs of the organization was last held June 9, 2018 at Old Parade Ground, Abuja is now two years old against the one year academic calendar.

“We are constraint to write you this very important Open Letter owing to pressure from our teaming Senators, Aspirants, Students and Concerned Stakeholders over the abuse of the constitution.

“We are pretty sure you are not alien to the matter as it involves you as member/leader of Senate Arm of the incumbent leadership that is presume the longest serving regime in the history of our dear Association.

“For posterity sake, we are writing you again to remind you the implications of this action which is fragrant continue abuse of NANS constitution provision on Tenure of Elected Executives and Senate which is stated clearly in article 7—– that the tenure of office of all elected officers shall be one academic calendar otherwise regarded one year.

“You will recall that this incumbent leadership was elected on June 9, 2018 at Old Parade Ground Abuja and today the leadership has clocked two years in office with no commencement of transition process, the longest in the history of our dear Association.

However, the coordinators called for the immediate release of Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to perfect all arrangements for a hitch free election process at Abuja the Senate approved venue.

They also called for the adoption of four strategic venues within Abuja for voting by each zone in fulfillment of social distance order by the Federal Government and announcement of proposed date with invitation letter for convention.

”On this premises, we call for the following actions immediately; Release of Local Organising Committee to perfect all arrangements for a hitch free process at Abuja the Senate approved venue.

“Adoption of four strategic venues within Abuja by each zone while old parade ground remain coalition center in fulfilment of social distance order of Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Announcement of proposed date with invitation letter for the convention. These we request with utmost respect and adherence to dictates of our constitution.

“Any refusal to consider these request shall see to our independent Rescue Action (IRA) where the four zonal coordinators shall within two weeks from today call for Senate meeting at Abuja and pass vote of no confidence on the entire incumbent leadership dissolve and elect new National crop of leaders for Nigerian Students,” they said. (NAN)

Related