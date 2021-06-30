NANS condemns killing of College of education student in Kaduna by police

The National of Nigeria Students (NANS) has condemned the killing of a student during the June 28 protest a hike of tuition fees by the Kaduna State Government.

The union in a statement by its National Secretary, Mr Oyekanmi Isiaka, in Abuja on Tuesday, regretted the killing and described it as satanic and irresponsible.

A student of from the Gidan Waya, Kafancha, College of Education, Kaduna State, was allegedly killed during the protest in Kaduna on Monday.

The union Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, had ordered the police stop the protest the police triggered the bullet and shot, which killed the student, while others wounded.

The commiserated with the family members of the deceased and prayed God give the fortitude bear the loss, adding , an injury to one is an injury to all.

The union, therefore, gave the government of Kaduna state two weeks’ ultimatum reverse the ridiculous hike in the fee of the school. (NAN)

