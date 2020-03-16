NANS cautions Zazzau group against disrupting peace in ABU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has cautioned Zazzau Emirate Development Association (ZEDA), against comments that would disrupt the current peace in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the association’s National Director, Travels and Exchange, Dominic Philip, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

According to the statement, NANS will not condone any attempt to truncate the smooth running of the university by any group.

The students body was reacting to a statement signed by ZEDA President, Alhaji Ahmadu Maccido and Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sani Tanko on the emergence of Prof. Kabir Bala as ABU Vice Chancellor.

The group had called for the suspension of the appointment and the setting up of a committee to investigate the processes that led to the emergence of Bala as the new VC, which they claimed did not follow due process.

However the students described the allegation as “baseless” and advised the group to desist from any act that would lead to the disruption of peace in the University.

“The attention of the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students has been drawn to a statement credited to Zazzau Emirate Development Association, seeking to disturb the stability in ABU Zaria.

“ABU community has been peaceful since the pronouncement of Bala, as the new Vice-chancellor of the University.

“It is a well-deserved appointment for a former Deputy Vice Chancellor and former Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the prestigious university.

“As such, the motivation of the group is not in the overall interest of the University and by extension, the student community. It is therefore sacrosanct that we set the records straight.

“Bala is not just qualified and competent, but successfully emerged vice-chancellor elect, having met all the requirements and edged out his peers in the selection process following his impeccable academic and administrative records.”

NANS said that the election process was keenly observed, and his emergence widely adjudged as devoid of interference and manipulations.

They added that the guidelines stipulated by the rules and regulations for the selection of a vice chancellor as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education were strictly adhered to.

“The Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Adamu Fika and his team should be applauded and commended for their doggedness and resilience and choosing to stand on the path of truth.

“It is on this note that we are calling to order, the Zazzau Emirate Development Association against threatening the peace of the university by calling for the suspension of the forthcoming inauguration of the vice-chancellor elect.

“As leadership of the more than 80 million Nigerian students, we have resolved to use all instruments at our disposal to ensure the mandate of the vice-chancellor elect is preserved,” the statement added. (NAN)