NANS calls on stakeholders to intensify collaboration against insecurity

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on stakeholders in the security sector to intensify collaboration to prevent spread of violence and insurgency in the country.

The President of the association, Mr Sunday Asefon in his address at the National Security Summit in Abuja on Thursday, said stakeholders must avoid the dangers of allowing the insecurities menace to further degenerate to religious or ethnic conflicts.

“Insecurity has become national challenge that threatens our collective aspiration as Nigerians. This informed our gathering here this day to discuss, dissect and find a way forward to this menace at this crucial National Security Summit.’’

Asefon said that the summit would feature security experts, political, religion and traditional leaders, especially young Nigerians, the youths and students who remained the vehicle of change and transformation.

“The business of security is no longer the sole responsibility of government but that of all citizens which all organisations and individuals must be part of henceforth.

“There is no doubt that government at various levels have made several frantic efforts at addressing the prevailing insecurities in our land, especially as it is now affecting our educational system in an alarming manner.

“That summit is important to us because we want to collectively discuss the several security challenges in our country and how we can consolidate on the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration toward finding a lasting solution,” he said.

Asefon said that the summit was an integral part of the association’s ongoing engagements with critical stakeholders on the state of security and its effect on the nation’s socio economic prominent and educational system badly affected.

He said that if the security was not addressed, it could hinder the advancement and development of student which might end up as a mirage.

“The current challenges of our security infrastructure are also our concern as Nigerian youths and all of us and not just the government must rise to this menace.

“From the North, to the South, schools children are been attacked and by so doing many are denied access to education, which is more dangerous for the future of our great country.

“These incidents served as reminder that there is no room for complacency in the task of securing Nigeria, even against the backdrop of the remarkable progress that President Buhari has recorded in the fight against insecurity.’’

Asefon, therefore, said that the summit underscored the association’s realisation that the time had come “all hands must be on desk to combat this security challenges’’. (NAN)

