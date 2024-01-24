NANS calls for judicious use of FG’s intervention funds

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for vigilance to ensure judicious use of the intervention funds approved by the Federal Government for tertiary institutions.

NANS’ Senate President, Mr Akinteye Babatunde, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He noted that the recent approval of N683 billion intervention fund by the federal government for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria was a commendable step.

According to him, the funds will address the pressing needs of students and enhance the quality of education in the country.

“This positive response to the pleas of Nigerian students is a reflection of government’s commitment to the nation’s educational wellbeing,” Babatunde said.

Babatunde, however, called for vigilance on the utilisation of the funds.

“We express our gratitude to the federal government for recognising the challenges faced by students and taking decisive action toward addressing them.

“The allocation of funds to public tertiary institutions is a significant move that can positively impact the overall educational landscape.

“The approval of the intervention fund, while being appreciated, should mark the beginning, not the end, of the government’s commitment to education.

“More substantial and sustained investments are crucial to ensure the long-term viability and excellence of our public tertiary institutions,” he said.

The NANS senate president called for stringent measures against any institution that increased tuition fees without any justifiable reason.

“A thorough and transparent investigation into the financial management of federal schools is imperative.

“There should be strict scrutiny to ensure that the funds are utilised judiciously for the betterment of educational facilities, faculty development and the overall students’ experience,” Babatunde said.

He urged the government to actively engage with students’ representatives to create a system of checks and balances that would prevent misuse of funds and promote fiscal responsibility.

“With a shared commitment, we can ensure that these funds translate into tangible improvements, making education accessible and of high quality for all Nigerian students,” Babatunde said. (NAN)

By Ibukun Emiola

